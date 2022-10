Tyrone man sentenced for historical sex abuse offences

A 75 year old man from the Dungannon area has been sentenced for a number of historical child sexual abuse offences.

Christopher Blaxall was sentenced to 4 years when he appeared at Dungannon Crown Court. He will serve 2 years in prison and 2 years on license. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 10 years.

The PSNI have welcomed the sentence.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said “To abuse any child in this way, never mind a child that trusts you and who was in your care is absolutely abhorrent.

“Although today her voice has been heard and justice served, the victim in this case has been left with trauma that she will have to deal with for the rest of her life.

“Her bravery and tenacity should be praised and we hope that it only encourages more victims of sexual abuse to not suffer in silence and come forward to Police.

“We will continue to actively seek out those who sexually exploit or abuse children in any way.

“Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect – at every stage of the process.

“It doesn’t matter when the abuse occurred, we can still help you. Please contact Police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”