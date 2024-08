A COOKSTOWN man has been fined and been bound over to keep the peace after he told police that he had a bomb strapped to him.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday was Patrick Browne (27) of The Oaks, Cookstown who pleaded guilty to three charges including disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest, and criminal damage.

The court heard that on July 9 at approximately 1am, police were tasked to an incident on Molesworth Road, Cookstown where Browne was screaming that he had a bomb strapped to him.

Advertisement

When police intervened, Browne resisted arrest and proceeded to swear at the arresting officer.

Upon being taken into custody, he was further arrested for criminal damage, having spat in the back of the officer’s vehicle.

A defence solicitor told the court that Browne is currently on medication that he was advised not to consume alcohol with. However in this instance, he did.

It was further noted that the defendant had no previous convictions.

Deputy District Judge Paul Copeland described Browne’s behaviour as ‘crazy’ and ‘unhinged’ and said he can only attribute it to the combination of alcohol and medication that Browne had consumed.

Browne was handed a £250 fine and bound to keep the peace at £500.

Judge Copeland issued Browne with a warning, “It may not be a fine if you appear before the court again.”