A FINTONA man who refused to give his date of birth at court and said he doesn’t recognise the ‘laws of man’ has been remanded into custody.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, Vincent Sharkey, from Tattymoyle Road, faced charges of no insurance, using false registration plates and obstructing police on December 19 on the Seskinore Road.

When asked for his name, the defendant confirmed his only forename and refused to be addressed by his last name, stating: “I am Vincent of my father’s commercial estate of Sharkey.”

When asked about his date of birth, Sharkey said that he ‘doesn’t celebrate his birthday’ and that he is an adult, and not a child.

Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer asked Sharkey if he had ever filled in an official form, such as a doctor’s registry form, to which Sharkey replied: “What is an official form?”

Judge Mateer asked Sharkey if he had learning difficulties, which Sharkey replied: “I am all present and accounted for.”

Sharkey was subsequently sent to the cells to allow Judge Mateer to deal with other cases.

After a short while, Sharkey reemerged, but remained uncooperative with the court.

A police detective who connected Sharkey to the case was asked for his date of birth, but the officer said that the date given to them was January 1, 1900 – making Sharkey 124 years old.

Sharkey also attested that he ‘doesn’t abide by the laws of man’ and that he follows the ‘laws of nature’ instead.

Judge Mateer remanded Sharkey in custody for his lack of co-operation.

The case will return to Dungannon Magistrates Court on January 17.