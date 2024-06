A 21-YEAR-OLD Tyrone man who died after entering a lake in the Aughnacloy area at the weekend had a ‘real passion for life and lived every day like it was his last’, mourners at his funeral have heard.

The body of Fiachra Ó Faoláin, from the Brantry, was recovered from Carrick Lough, in the Carricklongfield Road, on Sunday morning. A search operation had been launched after a man got into difficulty after entering the water shortly after 11pm on the previous night.

Mr Ó Faoláin was a nephew of outgoing Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP, Michelle Gildernew, and MLA for the area, Colm Gildernew.

Hundreds of mourners congregated at St Joseph’s Church, Caledon this morning for his Requiem Mass.

The poignant service was led by parish priest Father Cathal Deveney, who described Mr Ó Faoláin as “a loving, generous, hardworking young man who touched those who loved”.

Fr Deveney continued, “Over the years, he enjoyed hurling and socialising.

“He had a real passion for life and lived every day like it was his last.

“His infectious smile and ability to make people laugh will be long remembered and cherished.

“He was attracted to people when they needed help and support, never going through the motions, more, full of sincerity.

“He was a man of impulsivities, creating enjoyment and fun and sharing that fun with everyone.

“In the coming days, we will all look back on a life well-lived.”

In a statement posted to social media earlkier this week, his employers, PM Engineering Limited, described him as a ‘very likeable lad’.

They said, “Fiachra, a young talented engineer, was involved in many elements of the business and worked on all types of engineering projects.

“From welding many different types of steel structures, to fitting out final assemblies in the workshop and even out on site with the installation crews to many different parts of the country.

“Fiachra had no problem taking on anything that he was tasked to do.

“Fiachra was a great character about the workplace and his wit and laughter will be greatly missed, that’s for sure.

“A very likeable lad, who had time for everyone about the place, no matter who they were.”