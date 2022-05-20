Tyrone MLA’s anger at DUP as electricity rises by 27 per-cent

A TYRONE MLA has taken aim at the DUP over the Stormont deadlock, as households in Tyrone and across the North brace themselves for another major hike in electricity prices.

On Friday, Power NI announced a huge 27.5 per-cent rise for domestic customers which will take effect from from July 1. The announcement comes in the same week as the rate of inflation – across the UK – reached a staggering nine per-cent.

Defending the move, the largest electricity provider in the North, Power NI said they had ‘no choice’ and had tried to keep prices as low as possible.

West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer hit out at the DUP for continuing to thwart the formation of a Stormont Executive to help address the spiralling cost of living.

“Workers and families are struggling. They need our help now, and we need an Executive up and running now to put £420 million in their pockets and deal with the cost-of-living crisis,” said the Sinn Féin MLA.

“The DUP need to stop blocking the formation of an Executive, so we can give people that help right away.”