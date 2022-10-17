Tyrone musician Barry Mohan has died following RTC

BARRY Mohan (28), a Co Tyrone musician and member of band All Folk’d Up, died in the early hours of Monday morning following a road traffic collision.

A representative of Rising PR (All Folk’d Up’s management) have paid tribute to Barry. They said, “We are saddened to learn of the death this morning of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk’d Up, in a road traffic collision last night.

“Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer Pauric. His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.

“We have worked with Barry over the last number of years, and it was apparent that his talent, his professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination for the band was always there with a smile on his face.

“Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Céala Rose, fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon and his entire family circle.”