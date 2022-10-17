This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Tyrone musician Barry Mohan has died following RTC

  • 17 October 2022
Tyrone musician Barry Mohan has died following RTC
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 17 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Police have named man who died following RTA in Aughnacloy Man dies in Cookstown Road collision Man passes away following accident on Curr Road Omagh man dies following serious assault

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY