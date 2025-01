A 60-YEAR-OLD Castlederg woman who has been awarded a BEM for her services to nursing and to the community of Tyrone has said she feels ‘very privileged’ having been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

Having worked as a nurse for around 40 years, Carol Anne Sproule was initially employed in Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh, but left around 30 years ago to become a practice nurse in Castlederg Surgery.

Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in developing the nursing aspects of care in key disease areas like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease, while her drive and enthusiasm has helped ensure the continued provision of GP and Primary Care Services in her rural homestead.

“I feel very humbled and privileged to be recognised as there are so many people out there doing such great work,” the Castlederg nurse said.

“I was very happy to be put forward and recognised for my work.

“All those years of nursing and helping patients has truly been a joy.

“I have always loved my work and I like to think that I always strive to give the best care that I can.”

Mrs Sproule currently sits on the board of the Castlederg Patient Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund which was established locally to improve the quality of life of chronically and terminally-ill people in the Castlederg area who wish to be cared for at home.

This service allows patients the opportunity to relieve their symptoms and live more comfortably by improving their quality of life and by supporting them and their carers in achieving these benefits.

She added: “When it comes down to it, it’s all just a day’s work to me but I truly am honoured to be recognised for it.”