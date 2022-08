A MAN has been arrested in connection with the thefts of flower pots in west Tyrone.

Police in Omagh released details of the operation to track down the suspected thief, in a social media post.

“Following a request from West Tyrone Neighbourhood team, officers from the District Support Team were out and about last night (Saturday) around the Dromore and Drumquin areas on the hunt for a silver Vauxhall Vectra,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“This Vectra is believed to have been involved in a spate of thefts of such items as flower pots and wood from both villages in the last few days.

“After some expert driving that Starsky and Hutch would be proud of, we managed to stop our target vehicle on the Dooish Road where we arrested the driver for thefts and several motoring offences including fraudulent use of number plates.”