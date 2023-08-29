Tyrone principals praise ‘exceptional’ students

STUDENTS across Tyrone have been commended by principals for their fantastic efforts in their GSCE exams, despite the fall in the number of top grades being awarded in the North this year.

Around 31,000 young people received GCSE results on Thursday, with around 34.5 per-cent of students obtaining grade A* or A.

Results in the North were once again higher than in England and Wales.

Principals from across the county reported successful results, praising students for their ‘outstanding’ efforts.

St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley principal, Paul Lavery, expressed his pride in seeing his pupils’ success.

RESILIENCE

Mr Lavery said, “We are very happy with the results, particularly as this group of pupils have been through a disruptive time during the pandemic. They have shown great resilience.

“As always, pupil success is helped by high parental expectations and support. Our pupils, staff and parents have worked cohesively together to ensure our young people reach their full potential.”

In unison with the positive comments of Mr Lavery, Catherine McHugh, principal of St Patrick’s College, Dungannon, was equally delighted.

“This group of students deserve great credit. I, and the teaching and support staff, are very proud of the success of this Year 12 group, they were resilient and committed to achieving their best, and they applied themselves both inside the classroom and to all enrichment and extra-curricular opportunities,” Mrs McHugh said.

“They worked with determination and commitment to ensure they met their targets and achieved their best. We are so proud to welcome many of them back to study at Post-16 with us and look forward to helping make their future career dreams a reality.”

Pupils at the Royal School Dungannon have achieved excellent GCSE results in this summer’s examinations, with 53 per-cent of all grades at A* or A. A total of 44 pupils out of 106 returned at least seven A*/A grades.

CLEAN SWEEP

Molly McAlister led the way with a clean sweep of ten A* grades, while Joanna Ashfield returned nine A* grades plus one A grade.

Madison Lecky and Victoria Watt both scored eight A* grades plus two A grades, Lois Carson achieved eight A* grades plus one A grade and Beth Curry achieved seven A* grades plus three A grades.

Acting headmaster, Mr Richard Clingan, said, “So many pupils have worked with determination and focus throughout the past two years, dealing with the challenges of the disruption to their education due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Their excellent results are a reward for all their hard work and they deserve huge congratulations for their efforts and dedication.”

Omagh High School principal, Christos Gaitatzis, congratulated the pupils on their ‘exceptional’ results.

REWARDING

“It is extremely rewarding to see the progress made by all our pupils in fulfilling their true potential,” he said.

“Well done to all the students of Omagh High School. It is the culmination of two years of hard work, long hours of studying and anxious hours revising that our school is celebrating today,” Mr Gaitatzis added.

Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh also secured ‘excellent’ results.

PROUD

Principal, Imelda Kirk, said, “Students, staff and parents at Drumragh Integrated College are celebrating excellent GCSE results yet again this year. The college community is extremely proud of its students and extends its congratulations to every one of them.”

“Many are now looking forward to beginning their A-level studies at Drumragh within the next two weeks – and so a new chapter in their life story begins,” she said.

The emotions of pupils at Strabane’s Holy Cross College ranged from ‘pleased’ to ‘elated’ and in Strabane Academy, the heavy hitters were out in force celebrating wonderful GCSE results, showcasing A* and A grades galore.

The next academic year is upon us, and students will either return to education, or pursue other exciting opportunities.