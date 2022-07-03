Tyrone stars speaks about the importance of family life

ALL-IRELAND winning Tyrone footballer, Peter Harte, was among a number of well-known personalities to speak at a special Prayer Festival in Omagh marking the Tenth World Meeting of Families which took place in the Vatican.

The Errigal Ciaran player, who was born into the Parish of Drumragh, gave a reflection on ‘The Healing of the Family’ at Mass in the Sacred Heart Church in the town.

Other speakers during the Festival included the founder of the charity ‘Children in Crossfire’, Richard Moore.

Now aged 31, Mr Harte said he had been very lucky in his life to have grown up with two ‘faith role models’ in his parents.

“God was always present in our house. It was normal for us to go to Mass, Confessions and trips to Knock where we said the Rosary,” he told the large congregation.

“All those things were part of our daily life. You didn’t realise it at the time, but we were very lucky to have been brought up like that, and that our faith was very much caught. We were immersed in our faith from a young age.

“There is nothing really better than being part of this community, and I was very lucky at St Colmcille’s and Omagh CBS who passed the faith on.”

The Red Hand veteran went on to say that he had witnessed a deep faith in his extended family also.

“Our challenge now is to pass that faith on, trying to replicate the routines, traditions and, most importantly, the love that we felt growing up and trying to provide that safe, secure and supportive environment.

“I think what having good faith does is always makes you realise that there is more to yourself in this life and that it’s not just about you. God just lets you know there is so much more to life.”

Mr Harte said one of the things he had learned through the marriage course ‘Beloved’ was that when you married there was always someone else to think about and that life was no longer merely about yourself.

“Unity beats winning the argument. It’s about come the end of the day, you are together and strong and say sorry for what has happened that day,” he added.

“The goal for all of us is to get to heaven and you have to live your life a certain way to get that.”

Mr Harte was invited to speak by Parish Priest, Fr Eugene Hasson, who thanked him for his insights.