A 20-YEAR-OLD law student is part of a grassroots group trying to make Belfast a safer place for women.

Aghyaran woman Orla Browne, who is part of a 15-person committee of a student society known as ‘Walkie Talkie Girlies’, was one of around 500 demonstrators who marched from Queen’s University to Belfast City Hall.

Their objective: To remind people of the daily dangers faced by women across the world.

Orla said, “I went to school in Omagh (Loreto Grammar). When I moved to Belfast I really got my eyes opened.”

Like many young people heading off to university, this was Orla’s first time living away from home. She couldn’t wait to feel her first flush of freedom.

However, upon arrival, as well as finding fun, friends and independence, the 18-year-old country girl discovered that the city streets could be a dangerous and intimidating place for a young woman.

“Every girl I know has been made feel uncomfortable by men on the streets at some point. But most would say that it happens regularly.

“It’s the weird looks, off-colour comments and sometimes just outright creepiness,” said Orla. “For some it’s real physical violence.”

followed

The third year law graduate then recalled one night when she and her friends ran home after being followed by a group of men.

“As we walked past them they tried to talk, then they started walking after us. It was me and a couple of friends. One of us said run and we all just took off. It was scary and it really makes you wonder what might happen if you were alone.”

And it is this final point that is perhaps the crucial reason that the Walkie Talkie Girlies was established.

“On one hand it’s an awareness raising campaign. We want to make it known that a lot of women feel unsafe walking to class, visiting friends, and, especially, coming home from nights out,” said Orla.

“But beyond that the group serves a practical purpose. We arrange walks together so that people don’t have to go out on these dark evening on their own. When you are with other people, you’re protected and you feel safe.

“For me that is probably the most important thing about the group. Plus it gives girls a chance to make new friends and open up their social circle.”

On the night of the march, both Queen’s University and Belfast City Hall were lit up pink to highlight the dangers faced by women and girls.

“That was nice to see. It shows that the world is waking up to the reality women face. Hopefully it helps us change things and is a small part of a larger movement that makes the world a better, safer place.”

If you want to sign up and become a member you can do so through the Instagram page ‘@walkietalkiegirlies’.