Tyrone support for striking nurses

DETERMINED nurses from Dungannon and south Tyrone took to the picket lines again on Tuesday, as the scale of the crisis facing the health service was laid bare during a television documentary at Craigavon Area Hospital screened this week.

The strike action caused the cancellation of hospital appointments, while a number of other services were impacted.

Passing motorists and members of the public in Dungannon expressed their support of the health care staff who are demanding an increased pay offer and staff shortages addressed.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) who organised the industrial action warned that “if the UK government fails to respond within 48 hours of Tuesday’s strike ending, we’ll be forced to announce further strike dates for January 2023”.

Tyrone-born Pat Cullen who is the General Secretary and Chief Executive of the RCN said nurses were more determined than ever.

“The Prime Minister should ask himself what is motivating nursing staff to stand outside their hospitals for a second day so close to Christmas,” she said.

“They’re prepared to sacrifice a day’s pay to have their concerns heard. Their determination stems as much from worries over patient safety and the future of the NHS than personal hardship.

“The public is increasingly with their local nursing staff and this government desperately needs to get on the right side of them.

“Let’s get this wrapped up by Christmas. I will negotiate with him at any point to stop nursing staff and patients going into the new year facing such uncertainty.”

South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew voiced his support of the nurses’ strike.

Advertisement

“Our nurses and health workers shouldn’t have been forced onto the streets to take strike action in the freezing cold for fair pay and conditions,” said the Sinn Féin man who chaired the Health Committee at Stormont.

“They should have fair pay and conditions for the amazing work that they do, particularly as the cost of living continues to rise. Without fair pay and safe working conditions, it becomes much more difficult to retain skilled health and social care workers. That needs to be addressed.

“The British government needs to get on with delivering a fair pay award for our nurses and health workers now. I want to offer Sinn Féin’s support to our nurses, and to all health workers, who are on the picket lines for fair pay and better conditions.”

Meanwhile the stress and near-constant state of crisis being faced by medical staff at Craigavon Area Hospital was documented by the BBC Spotlight programme aired on Tuesday night.

Peter May who is the current Permanent Secretary of the Health Department said there was no additional money to alleviate pressures in the over-stretched emergency departments.

Chief executive of the Southern Health Trust – Maria O’Kane – said the lack of funding was having a severe impact.

“I think it puts all of us in health in a really difficult position because effectively what we’re being asked to do is more for the same and potentially less,” she said. “But, at the same time, we are very aware there’s not enough currently to balance the books.”