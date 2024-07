THE funeral of a Strabane woman who spent the last 12 years teaching in Egypt has taken place in the town’s Melmount Parish Church.

On Friday morning, a large congregation turned out to support the family and friends of Triona Patton, whose sudden death in Cairo came as a ‘great shock’ to those that knew her.

During her Requiem Mass, Ms Patton was described as ‘one of the kindest, most generous and loving people to ever walk the Earth’.

Guiding the service was parish priest, Fr Michael Doherty, who told mourners that he got to know Triona during her time working as a waiter in a restaurant in Derry called The Exchange.

“Our sincere condolences to Triona’s family, who had to endure a long two-week wait to get her home to Strabane,” he said.

“She was away from the town for a long time, but she always loved coming back to see familiar faces and things,” he said.

Fr Doherty remarked that Triona was the oldest child in her family, a fact that led to her taking a ‘leadership role’ among her brothers and sisters.

“I am told that, as a teenager around Ballycolman Estate, having a line of younger siblings following her around did not do her street cred any good,” reflected Fr Doherty.

After leaving school, Triona moved to London and got a degree in Psychology, before returning closer to home and getting a job in the local hospitality sector.

“It was always a pleasure to have her waiting your table,” said Fr Doherty.

“As she went about her work, you could see her personality and love of people shine through.”

As the service progressed, Triona’s innate ability to connect with others became the dominant motif of the Mass.

“Triona helped people from all walks of life. She stood up for people when she knew things were not right for them.

“Her boundless energy, kind nature and loving character made her the perfect fit for her job as a teacher.

“However, she often said that if she could have got the same money working in The Exchange (bar and restaurant), she would stayed.”

Concluding his homily, Fr Doherty said that, above all else, it was Triona’s love of family and friends that really defined her.

“She had a remarkable ability to make each person in her life feel cherished and valued.

“Triona’s family ask people to hold onto those memories of her infectious laughter, love and great spirit.”

Triona was the dearly-loved daughter of Anne Marie and Tony Patton, and much-loved sister of Tony Jnr, Gary James, Ruth, Jenny and the late baby Zoe.