A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Stewartstown has been remanded in custody following an alleged obsessive and harassing campaign against a teenage girl, culminating in blackmail and threats that left her “absolutely terrified.”

Benjamin McReynolds, of Tamlaghtmore Road, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court charged with blackmail, harassment, misuse of a communications network, and engaging in a course of abusive behaviour. The case was brought to light after police in Scotland reported a potential harassment incident on July 15.

The court heard that McReynolds initially connected with the 17-year-old girl on Snapchat in April, and the two developed what was described as a “cordial, platonic relationship.”

However, it quickly escalated as McReynolds began making demands, claiming his family didn’t like him and pressuring the girl to take down pictures of her face from social media. When she refused, McReynolds allegedly threatened to kill himself, further alarming the girl.

After discussing the situation with her mother, the girl blocked McReynolds on all platforms, but he then tracked down her mother through her work-based WhatsApp group and began messaging her as well.

In June, McReynolds travelled to Scotland, where he met with the girl, but his behaviour became more alarming.

He returned to Scotland on July 27, tracked down her workplace, and was arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour.

Despite pleading not guilty and being released on bail by Edinburgh Sheriff Court, McReynolds violated his bail conditions almost immediately, returning to the girl’s workplace with flowers and waiting there for five hours. He then went to her home, leading to another arrest for breaching bail conditions.

Back in Northern Ireland, McReynolds continued to harass the girl, using a different phone to send threatening messages, including claims he would kill himself if she didn’t contact him.

The PSNI became involved after Scottish police alerted them to the ongoing harassment.

During the bail hearing, a police officer expressed deep concern for the safety of the girl and her mother, stating that McReynolds was “obsessed and infatuated” and had shown “total disregard” for court orders. The officer argued that McReynolds could not be managed safely within the community.

A defence barrister accepted the charges were serious but described the case as “highly unusual.”

They said, “This was a platonic relationship which became romantic.

“The defendant obviously took it very badly when it ended. However, he could sign daily with police and be banned from possessing any phone, both of which would geographically dislocate him from the injured party.”

However, District Judge Alana McSorley denied bail and remanded McReynolds in custody. He is scheduled to appear again via video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on September 4.