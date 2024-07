IN a remarkable show of community spirit and dedication to autism support, Shauna Falconer, an occupational therapist from Strabane, and her friend, Mairead McCallion, are set to undertake a charity walk from Enniskillen to Derry next week.

The duo aims to raise funds for Positive Futures, an organisation committed to supporting children and families affected by autism.

The three-day walk, scheduled from July 12 to July 14, will see Shauna and Mairead covering a significant distance, traversing through Dromore, Sion Mills and their hometown of Strabane before concluding at Ebrington Square in Derry.

Advertisement

This journey not only symbolises their commitment, but also aims to raise awareness about the invaluable services provided by Positive Futures.

Shauna, who also works part-time with Positive Futures, has been actively involved in supporting children with autism, helping them develop social skills and gain independence.

“‘Positive Futures’ autism outreach supports young people living with autism, learning disabilities, and brain injuries,” Shauna explained. “I have worked part-time to support children, increase social skills, and enhance their independence.”

Joining her on this mission is Mairead McCallion, also from Strabane, a qualified mountain leader, who has generously offered her expertise to map the route and ensure the walk’s success.

“I have roped in my good friend, Mairead McCallion, who very kindly agreed to provide her professional skills and knowledge to help map the route and will be accompanying me along the way, including coming through Strabane,” Shauna shared.

The walk is not just about raising money, but also about shining a light on the challenges faced by families dealing with autism and the critical support provided by organisations like Positive Futures.

Shauna is hopeful that this initiative will inspire others and draw more attention to the cause.

Advertisement

“I am looking forward to completing the sponsored walk from Enniskillen to Derry as this service supports all young people living in the Western Trust,” she said.

Positive Futures is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families dealing with autism by offering personalized support and services.

Shauna and Mairead’s efforts are testament to the impact that passionate individuals can have on their communities.

To support Shauna and Mairead’s charity walk and contribute to Positive Futures, donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/shauna-falconer. Every contribution will help enhance the services and support provided to those in need.