A PUBLIC meeting hosted by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has been told it is vital that those affected by the plans for a new dual carriageway along the route of the A5 are treated fairly.

More than 150 landowners, farmers and local political representatives attended the meeting, which was held last week in Omagh.

It came as the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) issued notice of its intention to vest land in order to begin work on the £2.5 billion project, which will see the dual carriageway completed between Ballygawley and Strabane and, ultimately, Newbuildings.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said that, while the need for the new road was ‘fully accepted’, the message from those that will be affected by the planned dual carriageway was around how the vesting process is being handled, the need for transparency and equitable treatment.

“We urged everyone affected to take the necessary steps to protect their business interests and ensure that they are compensated appropriately,” he said.

Mr McLenaghan also stressed that the compensation process would be a long one and that the UFU would work on behalf of all landowners to ensure that their rights were upheld and people were fairly compensated.

The meeting emphasised the need for record keeping, seeking professional advice, keeping minutes of meetings with land agents or contractors and the need for landowners to ensure that they receive the development value of their land.

Meanwhile, Niall McKenna, chair of the A5 ‘Enough is Enough’ group, welcomed the statement from the Ulster Farmers’ Union and in particular their recognition that the need for the new A5 was fully accepted and that they do not intend to delay the road.

“The A5 ‘Enough is Enough’ group have always been extremely cognisant of the concerns of the farming community and we fully expect those affected to be properly compensated and any other concerns addressed,” he added.

“We urge all the relevant stakeholders to advance the project as swiftly as possible for the betterment of the all and the prevention of further lives being lost.”

This week, the DfI published the formal Notice of Intention to proceed with the first phase of the A5 Western Transport Corridor and confirmed that the Direction, Vesting and Stopping-up Orders have been made.