THE Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has written to the Department of Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, seeking clarity on the upgrade of the A5 transport corridor.

In a statement, the UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan said that the UFU ‘recognise the importance of improved road safety across Northern Ireland’.

“Before the Summer recess, the Minister told the Assembly that he was recommending the planned upgrade of the A5 should proceed,” Mr McLenaghan added.

“We have received a number of calls from members whose farms stand to be impacted by the route, as they are currently unable to make any firm decisions on the future of their farming enterprise.

“The UFU have asked whether it is an accurate assumption that, subject to the final decision from the Assembly, a series of necessary statutory processes and environmental assessments will need to be completed; crucially, before construction work can commence.”

The UFU is also seeking clarity on the vesting process.

“Farmers and landowners have been in limbo for several years now,” Mr McLenaghan continued.

“We have raised concerns on the making of a new land vesting order.

“Landowners need a detailed plan for the route, the timeline of what the next steps will be and the impact on farm families to help plan the future of their business.”