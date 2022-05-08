Ukrainian refugees praise support since arriving in Omagh

A UKRAINIAN mother and daughter who spent weeks living in the basement of a Kyiv school to avoid being bombed by the Russians have praised the support they have received in Tyrone since arriving as part of the British government’s refugee scheme.

Iryna Rassokha and her daughter, Sofiia, have moved from war-torn Kyiv to solitude in the rolling hills of the Sperrins, several miles outside Omagh.

The brave pair had to say goodbye to their home country and leave behind their loved ones to make the journey across the Polish border to end up in rural Tyrone with Ken Beattie, a man Iryna met while holidaying in Dublin with her husband several years ago.

Advertisement

Iryna and Sofiia described Ken as their ‘protector’ while they are here in the North.

The two women said they enjoy Ireland and love that they are in a place that supports Ukraine so much, but admitted they miss their home country and wish to return and help ‘rebuild’ their nation once the war has ended.

Iryna said, “Before the war, my family and I had a great life; not just financially, but also socially. Kyiv is a beautiful city with lots of green spaces, and we would meet friends and go for walks. This is in huge contrast to what our lives have been like since war broke out.

In February, we had to go and live underground in a basement of a school with a lot of other families.

“My husband, mother and son are all still in Ukraine. Although I speak to them every single day, I worry about them. Ireland is a lovely place and the people have been so welcoming, friendly and supportive, but I want to return home to help rebuild Ukraine.

“We are the wall that is stopping a further invasion of Europe. Our President has been fantastic and brave, along with our soldiers who defending Ukranians all over the country.”

Iryna also praised people locally for their continued support and fundraising efforts for her home country.

Advertisement

She said, “The people of Ireland and the UK have been great. They have supported the Ukrainian people massively.

“I do ask if they can keep doing so. We’ve had massive problems with getting supplies, and I encourage people to give what they can.”

Mr Beattie, who applied to be a part of the Ukrainian hosting scheme after reading about it in the ‘Herald, said that it needed to be ‘more streamlined’ so more people can apply.

He said, “The paperwork for the visa was vast. It took me over a day to complete, and the form was 51 pages long. This is not ideal. These people are refugees.”

Mr Beattie added, “We need to make it as easy as possible to help people come to a safe place and live.”

Iryna and her daughter have also been helped by local refugee support group, ERANO, based in Community House, Omagh. They have helped with translation and supporting people who are filling in the visa application forms.