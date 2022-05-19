Ulster Bank to close Clogher branch later this year

ANOTHER rural bank branch in Tyrone is to close, it was announced this morning.

Ulster Bank NI confirmed that its premises in Clogher is one of nine branches across the North that will shut later this year.

It comes just a week after Danske Bank announced plans to close its branches in Fivemiletown and Cookstown.

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said, “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, has expressed her disappointment and anger at another bank closure in the Clogher Valley area.

Mrs Erskine said, “This announcement represents another blow to the rural area. It comes within a week of Fivemiletown Danske Bank Branch being announced for closure.

“Local people and businesses will now have to travel further to reach their nearest branch. For some people this could represent a 45-minute, one-way journey. In the face of high fuel costs, poor infrastructure and the need for better public transport, how is this decision right when you look at a rural needs analysis?

“For some people online banking is great but when you need to deposit a cheque, speak to a bank manager or cash money – we need a facility to do that. Online banking is not the solution for everyone.

“Furthermore, it is very difficult news for staff in Ulster and Danske Bank branches.”

Mrs Erskine added, “I have a meeting set up with Danske Bank and hope to meet with Ulster Bank. The importance of such services in the rural community cannot be underestimated.”