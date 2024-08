A MAGISTRATES judge has ordered a redirection of the prosecution case against Jonathan Dowds, a 44-year-old convicted paedophile caught in a sting operation.

The case update was presented at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Dowds, from Shandon Park, Omagh, faces charges related to attempted sexual communications with a child, stemming from an April sting operation.

The prosecution reported that while the full file was received, a crucial phone report remained outstanding. He added that due to the complex nature of the phone examination, the cybercrime unit could not provide an estimated completion date for the report.

However, defence counsel Ciaran Roddy highlighted that Dowds had admitted to the offence during interviews and that the supposed ‘child’ involved was an undercover police officer.

Mr Roddy argued that the police should already possess the communication transcript between Dowds and the officer, suggesting that the phone examination might be a “fishing exercise” to uncover other potential victims.

District Judge Ted Magill agreed, advising that the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) reconsider its approach.

He suggested that if the phone report reveals further offences, Dowds could face additional charges separately.

Judge Magill criticised the police’s handling of the case, noting their apparent reluctance to provide a timeline for the phone report.

The prosecutor assured that an ‘urgent’ mark would be placed on the file for review before Dowds’ next court appearance on September 10.