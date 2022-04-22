Union urges employers to take action to avoid workers strike

RATEPAYERS in Strabane and across Tyrone are set for further strife when strike action involving Unite The Union members begins on Monday.

Street cleaning and waste collection, school bus journeys, Housing Executive repairs and leisure facilities, will be affected as workers take to the picket line until May 9, over an ongoing pay dispute

Furthermore, Translink workers, represented by Unite and GMB unions, will go to the picket lines for a week, also seeking ‘improved pay’ with a single day of action planned for May 6.

Following a week of strikes in March, causing widespread disruption throughout the district, Unite members of all 11 councils agreed a further timetable of action earlier this month. The action is being taken over a rejected 1.75 per-cent pay rise offered to public sector workers throughout the North. Of the three unions involved in negotiations at the time, Unite The Union were the only ones to reject the so-called pay raise outright, citing it as a ‘real terms pay cut’ after years of pay freezes.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has given her backing to both sets of striking workers, saying, “All workers have a right to expect pay to keep pace with inflationary pressures and it’s appalling public sector workers face a choice of heating or eating. Workers out on pickets are demonstrating their determination to secure real improvements. They have my complete support and that of everyone in Unite.”

Regional officer for Unite, Gareth Scott laid the blame for the continued strike action at the feet of employers. He said, “These employers need to address the pay expectations of their workforce. Their failure to do so to date has led to this escalation and the unnecessary disruption that will inevitably result.”

Unite deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson, a lead officer for Translink, added, “Bus workers deserve a pay increase. The ball is in Translink’s court. To avoid this unnecessary and highly disruptive strike, they need to address our members’ legitimate pay expectations.”

A number of local councillors have given their backing to the workers. Cllr Raymond Barr says, “I would urge the public to support these workers in their demands for a decent living wage. Strabane workers have seen their pay decrease in real terms over the past few years, in particular when struggling for parity of pay with their Derry counterparts who got paid more for doing the same job.

“Strike action is always a last resort, and these men and women are suffering, like a lot of others, through severe financial hardship as it is.

“It’s time for the public to recognise that commitment and stay loyal to our council workers, people who are sacrificing two weeks wages, something which they can ill afford.

“We the public can suffer a bit of inconvenience to support them in their demand for a decent living wage.”

Cllr Paul Gallagher added, “As an elected representative, I will support the workers every single time. We are at a point where there is a real cost of living crisis, which is blighting people’s every day lives. Wages have not increased for years while other costs have. All they, and I, am asking for is that a proper day’s pay is given for a proper day’s work.”

Meanwhile Cllr Michaela Boyle said, “Council workers deserve fair pay and conditions. Every effort must be made to support workers and families as the cost of living and the price of heating homes and fuelling cars continues to rise. Sinn Féin extends solidarity to our council workers and we will be supporting them on picket lines.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that formal notification has been received from Unite the Union in relation to strike action from April 25 April to May 1 and from May 3 to May 8.

They added, “Council fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action following an official ballot. Council expects there to be considerable disruption to a range of our services throughout this period. Information in relation to the strike action will be updated when it is available on the council website at www.derrystrabane.com/strike-action.”