UNISON NHS workers begin industrial action

UNISON union members who work for the NHS began industrial action today, by deciding to ‘work to rule’, before undertaking an all-out strike on Monday, December 12.

Union workers will begin a series of actions including only working the hours they are contracted, taking their breaks and only taking part in clinical meetings.

At this moment, NHS staff say they are going ‘above and beyond’ to make the institution work, doing more hours and taking on more duties than is stated in their contracts.

Advertisement

This industrial action comes about after UNISON called for industrial action following a ballot of members in the North which revealed that 97 per-cent of those who voted backed taking industrial action for better pay and conditions.

Andy McKane, joint-chair of UNISON in Fermanagh and Omagh, said that the union’s 26,000 members in the North have started industrial action, with full strike action planned for December 12.

He said that, for now, the UNISON strike was separate from that being taken by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) next month, but said that the various unions may coordinate their actions at a later stage. He urged local people to show their support for health workers, Mr McKane said, “Stand with us so that we can care for you in your time of need.”

The union representative said he was announcing the industrial action with “a heavy heart”.

He said, “This was not our first choice rather our last option. We are doing this out of concern for our loved ones, our communities and our colleagues who are leaving wholesale.

“We are also doing this for our young people who want to go into nursing but choose other professions due to the poor pay and student loans which will need repaid.”

Mr McKane said UNISON was taking action to save the NHS.

Advertisement

He added, “We are sick listening to multi-millionaire politicians telling us there is no money for a decent pay rise for those who care for the sick. It is hard to believe that in 2022 healthcare staff can’t afford to heat their home or feed their children. It is about time this government got its priorities right.”