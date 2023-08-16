Unsolved murder still haunts O’Hagan family

Kathleen O’Hagan was at home with her five sons when UVF gunmen burst through the backdoor of her isolated Greencastle bungalow in August, 1994.

Seven months pregnant and a 17-month-old infant in the cot, Kathleen pleaded for her life as her killers opened fire.

Advertisement

Having heard her cries fall quiet beneath the blasts, Kathleen’s four older sons, aged between four and eight, rushed into their mother’s bedroom to find her fallen on the floor.

Kathleen and her unborn child had been slain and their murderers had escaped.

Thirty years on, those responsible for Kathleen’s killing have never been brought to justice.

At the time, the O’Hagan’s alleged that state collusion lay at the heart of the murder, though the Mid Ulster UVF claimed sole responsibility for the killing.

Twenty-nine years on, with the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill threatening to grant immunity to the perpetrators, Kathleen’s family are more determined than ever to reopen the investigation into the mother-of-five’s killing.

This week, the Tyrone Herald spoke with with one of Kathleen’s only two surviving sons, Damian, and his Australian wife, who, coincidentally, is also called Kathleen.

From their home in Australia, the couple spoke about the impact Kathleen’s murder has had on her family, and why the potential implementation of the so-called ‘The Legacy Bill’ has generated a greater impetus than ever before to reopen the investigation.

Advertisement

“It was 29 years last week since Damian’s mother was murdered,” began Damian’s wife, Kathleen, as she spoke down the phone, her husband by her side.

“We are – and have been for a long time – in a situation where there should be enough evidence to reopen the investigation into what happened that night.”

FAMILY TRAGEDY

Since his mother was murdered, Damian then lost his father and three brothers in a string of tragic incidents.

In 1992, his youngest brother, Thomas, whose cot was narrowly missed by bullets on the night of his mother’s murder, died at the age of four from injuries sustained in a hay shed fire.

In 2002, aged 49, his father Paddy died suddenly.

Six years later, his brother Niall was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 14.

Then, most recently, in 2020, his brother Patrick died at the age of 34, having lived what Kathleen called a ‘tragic life’.

“It was said early on that Patrick had a nervous breakdown, in all likelihood, because of what happened to his mother,” explained Kathleen.

“His life was already made more difficult by his special needs, and those challenges were clearly compounded by the impact of his mother’s murder.

“He had an excruciating and tragic life, and, though we cannot say for certain, perhaps if he had the love of a mother growing up, things would have turned out different for him.”

CLOSURE THROUGH JUSTICE

The couple said that, while the full extent of the damage inflicted upon the O’Hagan family remains untold, a full investigation into the murder – and the alleged state collusion and subsequent police cover up – would bring some closure and solace to surviving family members.

“An inquest or proper investigation would mean so much to the family,” said Kathleen.

“Time has passed, but lives have been destroyed, deeply and possibly unalterably.

“However, this is not something you can just drawn a line under.

“So many questions remain unanswered and justice must be done. If it were, it might bring some peace to the boys (Damian and Raymond) and the rest of Kathleen’s family and friends.

LEGACY BILL

This week, families of people killed during the conflict have been appealing to King Charles to refuse royal assent for the much-maligned Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

Despite earning zero support from any of the major Stormont parties, the Bill is expected to receive royal assent this autumn, thereby granting immunity for those guilty of Troubles-related offences, provided they assist a new information retrieval body.

The O’Hagan family fear this would end any chance of reopening an investigation.

Kathleen said, “If this legislation was brought in and the case was closed forever, it would be devastating.

“It would not only be seen as having granted an amnesty for those who pulled the trigger, but also for those who we believe helped orchestrate and cover up the crime.”

ANY OTHER COUNTRY

“If this sort of crime had happened anywhere else, the reaction would have been very different,” continued Kathleen.

“If a woman who was seven months pregnant was executed in her bedroom in front of her children anywhere else in the world, there would be an furious outcry.

“But for some reason, because it happened where it did and when it did, it is, more or less, seen as being unimportant.”

Kathleen went on to say that, looking back, the circumstances surrounding this murder alongside details from the investigation, make it clear that there was state collusion at play.

“It took the police two and a half hours to respond to the emergency call,” she said.

“The getaway car was set alight less than a mile from the house, but somehow the police helicopters didn’t see it, even though many local people did.

“The whole thing was ludicrous really,” said Kathleen.

“There were witness reports of strange vehicles in the area, as well as odd items found in fields surrounding the house, that were never entered as evidence in the investigation.

“I mean, come on.”

She added, “Damian was so thankful for the support he received at home, especially from the Greencastle community, but coming to Australia has been good for him.

“He has made an identity for himself beyond ‘the guy whose mother was killed.’”

However, almost 30 years on, getting justice for his mother remains close to the centre of Damian’s life.

“As we move towards the 30 year anniversary,” said Kathleen, “and creep closer towards the potential introduction of the Legacy Bill, the need for justice becomes evermore urgent.

“We need an inquest and we need it as soon as possible, otherwise we run the chance of missing out on justice.”

‘British state must deliver truth’, says MP Begley

AMONG those who have rallied around the O’Hagan family in recent years is Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley.

Speaking earlier this week, she explained her position regarding the case, and described where she believes the family now stand in their fight for justice.

“Kathleen O’Hagan’s murder was a brutal attack which shocked the local community and sent shockwaves across Ireland. The grief is further compounded by the fact that there was a firm belief that there was a high degree of state collusion in her murder,” said the Sinn Féin MP.

“Next year will mark the 30th anniversary and the ongoing delays are allowing opportunities for truth and justice to die.

“The O’Hagan family are entitled to the truth as to who planned, carried out and covered up the murder of a much loved wife and mother.

“The family have been campaigning for answers about their mother’s death and in particular have raised concerns regarding the conduct of the police investigation.

“From the outset the police investigation was botched with vital pieces of evidence and forensic opportunities not pursued.

“The family have a complaint lodged with the Police Ombudsman’s office for some years now. Previously this office has advised the family that the case of Kathleen O’Hagan formed part of a larger investigation known as Operation Ashton which later had been subjected to resourcing issues.

“There is an onus on the British state to deliver the truth as to what happened to Kathleen and her unborn child.”

When contacted about the current situation this week, a spokesperson for the Police Ombudsman stated, “The complaint regarding the murder of Kathleen O’Hagan forms part of a larger investigation into matters connected to the activities of loyalist paramilitaries in the Mid Ulster area in the mid-’80s and ‘90s

“This thematic approach is used by the Ombudsman in major and complex investigations where we have received multiple, linked public complaints. However, given the large number of historical complaints which have been made to the Office, and our limited investigative resources for such cases, this investigation remains pended.

“In addition, as currently drafted, the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, if enacted, will cause all Police Ombudsman historical investigations to cease.”