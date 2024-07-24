Vandalism at Stewartstown GAA grounds condemned

MEMBERS of the community have condemned the actions of those responsible for a break-in and vandalism at the Stewartstown Harps Gaelic football club.

Multiple windows and doors were damaged, while a range of equipment and a sum of money were stolen during the incident, which is believed to have taken place overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking with We Are Tyrone, chair Cathal Coyle said he believes that the break-in took place between 12.45am and 1.15am.

“There was an attempt to force open the two windows leading into our committee room,” he said.

“The front door was untouched, but the side door had been forced open, allowing those responsible access to the building.

“The kitchen and committee room was ransacked and keys were stolen, as well as a supple of sweets that were there for the children who are currently attending our ongoing summer camp.”

The entrance to the club’s gym, which is situated behind the main building was also badly damaged and had to be replaced.

A small shed beside the gym was also broken into and various tools and equipment were stolen, including a strimmer, leaf blower, various tools and footballs.

“A locksmith has had to replace the locks as well as the door of the gym,” explained Mr Coyle.

“There was also a sum of money stolen. We don’t usually keep money on the premises, but with the ongoing summer camp taking place this week, it had been accumulated in recent days.”

Mr Coyle further noted that while various items had been stolen, other such valuables as a television and copper wire which was stored out the back of the club had remained untouched.

Members of the community had condemned the actions of those involved, with local councillor Dan Kerr describing it as a ‘disgraceful attack’.

“The club has a very positive influence within the community with men, youth and senior ladies teams,” said Cllr Kerr.

“This is a disgraceful attack on the club and the people behind this should consider contributing more positively to society.

“An attack like this is an attack on the entire GAA community.

“If anyone has any information on the perpetrators, feel free to get in contact with me.”

Police are also appealing for more information and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Cloughley said, “Entry was gained to the premises sometime between 11.30pm on Monday 22nd July, and 10am on Tuesday 23rd.

“Cash was taken, together with items of gardening equipment, and a quantity of fuel and heating oil.

“It was also reported that the suspects had attempted to force entry to a shed containing gym equipment.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 415 of 23/07/24.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In a statement released by Stewartstown Harps GFC they have also asked anyone with any information to come forward.

The statement read, “We would ask if anyone has seen or heard anything they might have thought suspicious; people, vehicles, etc. on Mullaghmoyle Road, late Monday night, early hours of Tuesday morning please get in contact with any of our committee members.

“One last word, the people who thought they could damage the pride of our club. You didn’t.

“On our busiest week of the year during the Tyrone summer camp, our volunteers still supported the 60+ children, that walked out onto our pitch this morning with a smile on their face and a football in their hand, oblivious to the chaos that you caused inside.

“We would like to thank the Tyrone camp coaches for their understanding and for keeping all the kids smiling. That is the community spirit we build and maintain every day.”