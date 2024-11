The vehicle’s body work was severely damaged, and its windscreen smashed in what police are treating as an incident of criminal damage.

Authorities believe the attack occurred around 6.20am on Sunday, with the incident reported to police at 9.40am the following morning. No motive for the attack has been identified at this stage.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairi McHugh condemned the incident.

Cllr McHugh said, “I absolutely condemn the attack which has happened in Drumnabey Park. The vast majority of people who live there are upstanding people within the community and the last thing they need is for this type of incident to happen. I would call on anyone who has any information on this attack to bring it to the local authorities.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or relevant footage that may assist their investigation to call 101, quoting reference 355 of 25/11/24. Police are also keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity to get in touch.

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.