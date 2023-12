AN Omagh woman once prominent in local politics has said the Irish Government’s decision to challenge the Legacy Bill in the European Court of Human Rights will come as relief to many victims’ families.

Sorcha McAnespy, who sat on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for nearly a decade, is now working closely with some of the most senior politicians in the South.

As Fianna Fáil National Executive Representative for the North of Ireland, Sorcha says she has brought the concerns of local people directly to the Dublin Executive.

Most recently, the former local councillor wrote to the Attorney General of Ireland about the matter of the Legacy Bill, and presented his reply to Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Today, Tánaiste Micheál Martin released a statement swearing that his government would initiate an inter-State case against the United Kingdom in Europe’s highest human rights court.

“This decision was taken after much thought and careful consideration. I regret that we find ourselves in a position where such a choice had to be made,” he said.

Mr Martin said the British Government’s decision to introduce the act unilaterally, and against the legacy provisions of the 2014 Stormont House Agreement left the Irish government no choice but to take legal action.

“The British Government removed the political option and has left us only this legal avenue. The incorporation of the ECHR into NI law is a specific and fundamental requirement of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Since the UK legislation was first tabled, the (Irish) Government have been consistent that it is not compatible with the (European Human Rights) Convention. I used every opportunity to make my concerns known, and urged the British Government to pause this legislation.”

Sorcha, who has used her position to lobby Mr Martin on this issue, is pleased that a commitment to legal action has been made.

“Recently, presenting a reply letter from Ireland’s Attorney General, I implored the Tánaiste that the British Government’s Legacy Bill had to be challenged in the European Court of Human Rights, drawing his attention to some of the local injustices that would be committed were the bill to be made enacted law. I spoke about the families of Patsy Kelly, Kathleen O’Hagan, and all those killed by the Omagh Bomb. During that meeting he said he understood what I was saying and that he empathised greatly with the families,” said Sorcha.

“All of those people I mentioned will now be relieved to hear that their is still a chance that they will get justice for their loved ones.”