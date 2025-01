Paloma Abad Ramos has said her family have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support they have received from the people of Omagh.

Ms Abad Ramos’s 23-year-old sister Rocio Abad Ramos, 23, was one of the 31 victims killed in the 1998 Omagh bombing.

As the Omagh Bombing Inquiry resumed today at the Strule Arts Centre, Ms Abad Ramos was the first bereaved relative to speak about the loss of their loved one.

This phase of the public inquiry will give families an opportunity to tell their stories and outline how the bombing has affected their lives.

Ms Abad Ramos told the inquiry her sister, who was from Madrid and had travelled to Ireland in 1998 as part of a language exchange programme, was a “special person”.

She gave evidence through an interpreter, occasionally lifting her glasses to wipe away tears.

“Our parents left Rocio at the airport,” she said.

“She was so excited to be going on the trip and having just finished her studies, she had a world of possibilities ahead of her.

“As our parents hugged and said goodbye to Rocio, little did they know that this was to be the last time they would see their daughter alive.”

Speaking to the media outside the local arts centre, Ms Abad Ramos thanked the people of Omagh for their support.

Earlier today, a solicitor read out a statement from the family of 12-year-old Fernando Blasco Baselga, who was also killed in the bombing.

Fernando was also from Madrid and was part of same language exchange programme.

The group was staying in Buncrana, County Donegal and had come to Omagh on the day of the bombing for a visit to the Ulster American Folk Park.

They had stopped in the town centre to shop when the bomb went off.

The inquiry was told Fernando played handball for his school team and his favourite dish was rice salad.

He was participating in the exchange group for a second time when he died.

His body was given a military escort home for his funeral in Madrid.

More families of the Omagh bombing victims are due to give evidence to the inquiry tomorrow.