A VIGIL was held this evening (Tuesday) to mark the 30 year anniversary of the disappearance of Castlederg teenager, Arlene Arkinson.

The gathering, at Castlefinn Park was attended by members of the Arkinson family alongside neighbours and friends.

Arlene Arkinson was only 15 years old in August of 1994 when she disappeared after a night out in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

However, it wasn’t until July 2021 that an inquest found that she had been murdered by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard, who died in prison in 2015.

Arlene’s remains have never been found, despite numerous searches taking place.

At the vigil this evening, Arlene’s sister Paula told We Are Tyrone that the family will continue to search for answers and reiterated their calls for a public inquiry.

Paula said, “Thirty years is a very long time to fight for justice that you are not getting. We were initially turned down for a public inquiry, but I would like for them to look at it again.

“We need answers; we want to know why Arlene’s remains have never been found.”

She added, “It has been hard today, but it means the world for us to see the support we have received from the local community. It was very important to our family. We would like to thank everyone who came.”