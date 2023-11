A SOLIDARITY vigil for the people of Strabane to show their support for Palestinians who have lost their lives during the current conflict with Israel will be held on Saturday at the Tinnies.

People attending the event which is being organised by the group Strabane Are Palestine are being encouraged to bring items of clothing and toys as symbols to remember the lives of Palestinian children that have been killed since the break out of this latest round of hostilities in Gaza.

In a statement by the group they said, “We are hosting a ‘Wall of Sorrow’ vigil this Saturday at the Tinnies.

Advertisement

“Everyone is welcome to attend the demonstration. Everyone is asked to bring items of children’s clothing and or children’s toys to tie to the railings at the Tinnies as a symbolic gesture to the thousands of innocent Palestinian children murdered in Gaza by Israeli state forces since October 7, and of course all those children killed by the same IDF forces all over Palestine since the illegal Israeli occupation began.”

This is the third such protest which has taken place since the conflict began in October. The vigil will begin at 2pm. and is expected to last for just under an hour.

Meanwhile, in addition to the vigil, Tusk Restaurant will be hosting the ‘Gig for Gaza’ tonight (Thursday) with all monies raised on the night, through a draw and bar profits, going to Medical Aid for Palestine. The event begins at 7.30pm.