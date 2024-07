A LOCAL couple recently captured hearts far beyond their family and friends with a wedding celebration that beautifully showcased their love for traditional Irish music.

Bronagh Devine, a pharmacist from Aghyaran, who previously worked in Cara Pharmacy in Bundoran, and Paddy McGovern, a joiner from Clanabogan, recently tied the knot at St Patrick’s Church in Aghyaran.

Afterwards, their celebration at the Kilmore Hotel in Cavan went viral online, with a video of the event’s lively musical performance amassing nearly 100,000 views.

The couple’s romance began when they first met five years ago at the Ulster Fleadh in Omagh, and the connection was instant.

Bronagh recalls, “I came up with my dad Frankie and sister Claire. Both of them play guitar and sing. We went to Main Street, where Paddy and his band, including his dad Terry on the banjo, were performing in sessions.

“So, Dad, Claire and myself joined in and that’s when I met first Paddy.

“We spent the whole weekend playing music and then kept in touch after that – meeting up, going to sessions and just having the craic.”

Music has always been a cornerstone of the couple’s lives.

Paddy, who plays the button accordion, guitar, and sings, and Bronagh, who plays the whistle, found their common ground through their musical talents.

“The music absolutely brought us together,” Bronagh explains. “Both our families have a deep love for Irish traditional music so we grew up with it in our homes.

“Paddy’s mum Monnie was part of Comhaltas for many years before she passed away, and encouraged Paddy and his siblings to learn instruments, even buying him his first accordion.”

The couple’s wedding day was a musical extravaganza from start to finish. “Music was very important to us throughout the whole day,” said Bronagh.

“We had Louise Coyle and Declan O’Kane at the Mass, and Declan performed a tune Paddy composed in memory of his mum called ‘Melody for Monnie’ as I walked into the church.

“Our drinks reception was an open session for all the guests who played instruments.

“Our families and friends were all involved… so much so that it was hard to get them to stop to come for dinner!

A video highlighting a lively performance from the bridal party and family members as the couple entered the wedding venue quickly became an online hit.

“The wedding entrance was absolutely incredible and we’ve been blown away by the amount of views and shares it got,” said Bronagh.

“It was amazing to showcase our family and friends’ talents and for everyone to join in.

“They made our day so special and unforgettable.”