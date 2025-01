Staff from NIE Networks will be in Omagh Leisure Centre today to help people who lost power during Storm Eowyn.

Thousands of homes and businesses across Tyrone were left without electricity as a result of Friday’s devastating storm.

The majority of the electricity lines were brought down by fallen trees.

Crews have been working flat out to restore power to these properties but NIE Networks have said it is a huge operation and it could be many more days before all properties are back on the grid.

Engineers have been brought in from England to help with the workload.

In the meantime, staff from NIE Networks will be at Omagh Leisure Centre from 10am to 4pm to answer any questions people may have about their power supply.