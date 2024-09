LINKING ‘those who want to help’ with ‘those that need help’ is the aim of an upcoming volunteer’s fair at the Omagh Library.

Taking place on Monday, September 16 from 10am to 2pm, the free-of-charge fair, organised by Omagh Volunteer Centre (OVC), is an ideal opportunity for the local community to find out more about the range of local opportunities available, and ways to get involved.

Both students and members of the public will be given the chance to chat informally with representatives from a wide range of charities, as well as sign up with the OVC, and apply for specific volunteering roles and opportunities.

Martin Cassidy, volunteer coordinator at OVC, said that the value of volunteering cannot be underestimated.

“Volunteering really does change people’s lives,” Martin said. “And this is true for both those who volunteer, and those who are helped by volunteers.

“It can help you gain new skills, meet new people, test the waters for a career change, allow you to give something back, and help a cause that you really believe in.

“Volunteering can also be very flexible, and fit around other committments, too,” Martin added. “Some roles are regular, while others are more ad-hoc, and there really is something for everyone.”

Martin said that another benefit of the recruitment fair is the unique opportunity to speak directly with so many organisations that make connections that can change lives.

“The fair really is a brilliant way that people can find out about what opportunities exist, and what volunteering might do for them.

“I really can’t describe how good volunteering can be – but come along, and find out for yourself!”

l ‘Omagh Volunteer Recruitment Fair ‘takes place in Omagh Library on Monday, September 16 from 10am-to-2pm. For more information, please email Martin Cassidy at: volunteer@omaghvolunteercentre.org or call 02882240772.