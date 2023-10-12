War erupts as local man leads pilgrimage

AN Omagh man who led a group of Irish people on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land last week has said he is optimistic that the group will be able to board a plane back to Dublin today (Thursday).

Michael Kelly, who is the editor of the Irish Catholic newspaper and son of renowned Strathroy community activist, Mickey Kelly, has said he is hopeful that the group will be returning home from the war-torn region.

Speaking with the UH earlier this week, Mr Kelly said, “The plan is to fly from Tel Aviv back to Dublin on Thursday.

“There was a commercial plane went to Dublin on Sunday and one today (Tuesday), so we are optimistic.”

His father, Mickey Kelly, told the UH, “With everything that is going on, it is very frightening to have my son over there, and I just pray he gets back safely soon.”

Mr Kelly has been visiting Palestine and Israel for around 20 years.

Though he claims this most recent eruption of violence is the worst he has ever witnessed, he tempered his words with a reminder that the fighting has not engulfed the entire region.

“We are in Nazareth, which is about 200km north of the fighting.

“Most of the pilgrims are more worried about the people at home worrying about them.

“We are all receiving calls from family and friends that are very scared for our safety, but where we are really is quite safe.”

Mr Kelly, to elucidate his point, drew an analogy with the skewed perception people in different countries had towards ‘The Troubles’.

“People thought that every part of the North was in a constant state of war, but, like many others, I grew up in Omagh and seen very little violence. But that can be hard to believe if you all you have seen is the footage being shown on BBC World News,” said Mr Kelly.

“For most of the people here, a trip to the Holy Land is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and they are determined to make the most of it.

“Just the other day we were out on a boat trip on the Sea of Galilee.”

According to Michael, every day the pilgrims have been given the option of staying in the hotel instead of taking part in the planned activities.

“Nobody has taken us up on that offer yet,” said Michael.

“One woman actually turned around to me and said, ‘I did not come the whole way to the Sea of Galilee to sit in a hotel room all day’.”

However, while Mr Kelly is keen to stress that he and the pilgrims are relatively safe, he made no attempt to underplay the tragic nature of the conflict to come.

“So, yes, while we are safe, you could say that the background music has shifted.

“There is real danger in other parts of the country at the moment, and the reality is that war is now imminent.”

Heartbreaking

“What is happening between Palestine and Israel is heartbreaking,” said Mr Kelly.

“A war is coming, lives will be lost, and families will be destroyed.”

Mr Kelly described an emotional farewell with a friend behind in Bethlehem.

“Generally when you say, ‘I am not sure when I will see you again’, you think nothing of it, but this was different.

“We both got very emotional because the reality of that sentiment was so much more salient. We really don’t know.”

The impending war, Mr Kelly said, will see the destruction of a beautiful place and people.

“Palestinians who depend on the tourism industry are about to lose their livelihoods, and young Israeli men are about to start getting conscripted. It is awful.”

Mr Kelly concluded by asking people to pray for peace.

“That is all the advice I can offer.”