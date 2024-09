THE Ukrainian community living in Omagh gave a warm welcome to the Honorary Consul for their home country, in what was his first visit to the area.

At Omagh Community House on Friday night, Alan Moore met with the local Ukrainian population in a bid to find out their concerns and address any questions they may have..

The evening itself began with a minute’s silence for the war in Ukraine and all the people who have lost their lives.

Then, the Ukrainian community put together an exhibition of embroidery and traditional artefacts from right across the different regions and states of Ukraine, and served authentic Ukrainian food on the night too.

“We were delighted to welcome Mr Moore, in what was his first visit to the area as Honorary Ukrainian Consul,” said Mary Lafferty, head of ERANO, an organisation that supports refugees and asylum seekers in Fermanagh and Omagh.

“It was a very good atmosphere, which was reflected in the length of time the consul stayed mixing and mingling with the Ukrainian people – he spent a lot of quality time with them.

“Because we have a growing community of Ukrainians here in the Omagh district, we were very fortunate that we were able to invite the honorary consul and the purpose of his visit was to show his support to the Ukrainian people, and to let them know that he is very much aware of the trauma they’re going through and the worries that they have,” Mary said. She continued by outlining some of the concerns expressed to Mr Moore, including over family members that remain in the war-torn country.

“There were also worries from mothers of teenage boys coming up to conscription age, wondering what will happen in their future.”

Furthermore, questions have been raised over whether or not Ukrainian children living locally will be able to continue their education here.

“It was good that they got this opportunity to put those questions to Mr Moore, who can then bring these concerns to the Ukrainian embassy and, indeed, our own Government.”