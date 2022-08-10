Warning after second cannabis conviction

AN Omagh man has received a second conviction for possession of the Class B drug cannabis.

Ronan John James (25), of Slievecoole Park, was fined £400 when he appeared before the town’s Magistrates Court.

The court was told his last relevant entry for a similar offence was two years ago. He was detected on March 11 after police stopped a Vauxhall vehicle on the Killybrack Road in Omagh.

Advertisement

There were two males in the car and police officers noticed the smell of cannabis.

A small bag of the drug was found during a search and James admitted it belonged to him. He also said he had smoked some cannabis earlier that day.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy said the cannabis was for his own use. He added that it was a “nominal amount that was not even quantifiable by police.”

Mr Fahy also stated there was an admission at roadside.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said, “If he keeps going like this he will finish up with much more severe sentences.”