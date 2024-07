HUNDREDS of water pollution incidents have occurred in West Tyrone over the past five years, according to alarming new figures.

Recently released by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the statistics show 239 pollution incidents on the River Strule and 141 on the Derg and Mourne between 2018 and 2023. The Burndennett and Foyle rivers have also suffered, with 58 reported incidents.

Terry Smithson, secretary of the Omagh Anglers Association and treasurer of the Strule Trust, described the situation as “worrying and catastrophic.”

Advertisement

“These figures hide the catastrophic impact that each incident can have on our local rivers.

“They are very worrying statistics, and we need to see action to address this problem,” he told the Tyrone Herald.

Mr Smithson highlighted severe incidents, such as those on the Aughlish River near Dromore in 2018 and 2021, which destroyed thousands of fish and devastated local ecosystems.

“There are far too many pollution incidents, and the worst thing is that there is no real deterrent,” he said.

“The level of fines on those who are polluting needs to be looked at, in conjunction with an education program for farmers and landowners,” urged Mr Smithson.

He also called for a cross-agency approach to support farmers and protect rivers from pollution.

Eight local rivers were included in the figures, revealing a total of 485 pollution incidents of varying severity investigated by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency in West Tyrone between 2018 and 2023.

Advertisement

Mr Smithson stated that high-level incidents can result in fish kills and the destruction of river ecosystems for miles, and warned that medium and low-level incidents also have significant impacts.

“The pollution incidents that were experienced in the Strule in 2018 and 2021 resulted in the loss of six years’ worth of salmon. They cannot be replaced for years until the river recovers,” he added.

“We are finding fewer salmon returning to the River Strule. It is all having an ecological effect on all species in the river.”