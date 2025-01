A VITAL generator and trailer, pumping water to over 300 properties, has been stolen from a site in rural Tyrone.

An NI Water spokesperson said, “Supply to over 300 properties is now at risk because of the selfish acts of a few individuals who are taking advantage of the situation we are currently in following Storm Éowyn.

“It is shocking that while our teams are out night and day working to restore water supplies to customers, others are taking advantage of the situation by stealing essential equipment, including a generator, trailer and diesel.

“The stolen generator and trailer was used to pump water to Erganagh Service Reservoir supplying over 300 properties. Those carrying out these acts are harming their own communities, leaving the most vulnerable without an essential water supply.”

NI Water is appealing to the whole community to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to the PSNI on 101, Waterline 03457 440088 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.