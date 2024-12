THE Met Office has put in place a yellow weather warning for high winds on New Year’s Day but has cancelled a previous warning for snow.

The yellow alert for snow was issued yesterday and was expected to bring frosty weather to the region on New Year’s Day, with the warning in place from 7am to midnight on Wednesday.

However, the warning for snow is no longer in place. The Met Office has put in place a yellow warning for high winds on Wednesday, which could disrupt some travel plans.

A Met Office spokesperson said, “Strong westerly winds may lead to some travel disruption on New Year’s Eve.

“Some delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport are likely, and it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts, and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

New Year’s Eve is set to be a rainy affair; however, drier spells will develop, but there is a risk of some afternoon showers.