THE Met Office has put in place a yellow weather warning across the North between the hours of 3pm and midnight on Sunday.

Due to the Met Office weather warning for wind due to Storm Ashley (Sunday, October 20) a number of Fermanafg and Omagh Council facilities will be closed during the warning for safety.

Gortin Glens Forrest Park

St Julian’s Park

Arleston Park

Mid Ulster Council have also said they will be closing all Council forest and parks sites.

In the interests of health and safety Derry City and Strabane council is closing all of its public parks, play parks and grass pitches on Sunday and advising the public to avoid using open spaces and areas where there are trees.

Derry City and Strabane Council have closed all outdoor sports and leisure facilities and courts. All scheduled matches due to take place on Saturday on council pitches will proceed, however all matches scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled due to the current weather warning and Council is in the process of contacting clubs and user groups accordingly.

Very strong winds are forecast across the whole of Ireland and parts of Great Britain, especially Scotland.

Met Éireann named the storm and issued their second highest level of warning – Status Orange – for Galway and Mayo from noon on Sunday until 9pm.

The Met Office warning highlights the potential for some significant disruption with gusts up to 100km/h (60mph) predicted in some inland areas.

The strong winds, combined with high tides, could lead to dangerous conditions, including possible delays or cancellations to travel.

The Met Office is warning of possible power cuts, minor damage to buildings and large coastal waves bringing debris onto coastal roads and properties.

Should the stormy weather stay on track in the coming days further warnings could to be issued.