EUROPEAN retailer, Lidl, will mark a key milestone this week when its new £8 million flagship store opens at Strabane Retail Park.

Popular radio broadcaster and singer, Hugo Duncan, will join Lidl Northern Ireland’s local teams to kick-off the official opening celebrations at the new supermarket on Branch Road this Thursday (December 7) at 8am.

The ‘Wee Man from Strabane’ said, “To be involved in the opening of the new Lidl Strabane store is an honour for me, Strabane is my hometown, where I was born and bred. The new store is a great addition to the local area, with a fantastic range of high-quality products at great value.

“I’m looking forward to getting in myself to grab some opening day deals for the weekly shop on Thursday.”

Lidl NortherAn Ireland regional managing director Ivan Ryan said, “Our newest store in Strabane underscores our commitment to our customers, our employees and the whole community to deliver even greater choice and real value while continuing to strategically invest for the future, unlock growth and drive potential.”

The new store incorporates wider aisles, long tills, restrooms and baby-changing facilities as well as an in-store bakery and redeveloped parking for 130 vehicles.