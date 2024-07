PLANS by the new Labour Government to scrap the controversial Troubles Legacy Act have been welcomed locally.

In the King’s Speech yesterday (Wednesday), Sir Keir Starmer’s administration reiterated a pre-election manifesto pledge to replace the controversial legislation.

The Legacy Act introduced a ban on inquests and civil actions related to incidents during the Troubles. It also sought to offer a conditional amnesty for people suspected of Troubles-related crimes in exchange for co-operating with a new information recovery body.

Martina Dillon, whose husband Seamus was shot by the LVF outside the Glengannon Hotel, near Dungannon, in 1997, was one of a number of victims to take a legal challenge against the Act.

She said, “I am relieved to see the Labour government commit to getting rid of this awful law, which we didn’t want in the first place. They need to follow through quickly.

“I’ve fought for 27 years to get truth and justice for my husband. I had an inquest underway, to then have that cruelly removed by the Troubles Act has been devastating.

“All victims deserve answers and victim-centred processes. Truth and justice are not much to ask, we shouldn’t have to fight for decades to get it.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims’ group SEFF, which helps people across Tyrone, also welcomed the announcement, but said any replacement must be a ‘bill for all’.

Mr Donaldson said, “We have consistently been opposed to the methodology of the Legacy and Reconciliation Act, but we are not latecomers to these issues, we have opposed the various efforts taken by the establishment over the years to murder justice by stealth – Prison releases, decommissioning of the weaponry which held the evidence and ballistics to crimes, OTR Assurance letters, Royal Prerogatives of Mercy, the confirmation by the former Justice Minister in the Republic of Ireland that a moratorium was placed upon the investigating of pre-1998 terror crimes perpetrated involving Republicans.

“Today the new Government have again stated that they will repeal the Act and there has been some commentary offered by them that they would re-introduce Coronial Inquests and civil litigation opportunities.

“We will be insisting that the approach taken now provides pathways for all victims and survivors including our constituency (the largest constituency of victims and survivors).”