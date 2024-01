POLICE in Strabane are appealing for information after a number of household wheelie bins were reported to have been stolen in Artigarvan during the early hours of Wednesday, January 3.

Three bins – one blue and two black bins – were taken from outside commercial premises on Berryhill Road at around 3.30am.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information about the theft, or knows where the bins are, to get in touch. Officers believe a dark-coloured jeep-style vehicle may have been used in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 252 of 04/01/24 or report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.