‘Wise and good humoured’ Bishop of Clogher is laid to rest

The funeral mass of the late Bishop-Emeritus of Clogher Liam MacDaid was celebrated in St Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan, earlier this afternoon (Saturday).

Bishop McDaid, who spent a part of his life as a priest in Fivemiletown and six years as Bishop of Clogher, passed away at the age 78 while on his holidays in France last week.

A vast number of clergy members were present for his funeral service earlier today, including the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland Archbishop, Luis Mariano Montemayor, as well as Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Advertisement

Archbishop John McDowell as well as Dean of the Diocese of Clogher Rev. Kenneth Hall were also in attendance, representing the Church of Ireland.

During Bishop McDaid’s funeral mass, it was said, “We were all blessed with his (Bishop McDaid’s) wisdom and his deep faith, his ability to listen, his sense of humour, and his spirit of compassion.”

This spirit of compassion, kindness and selflessness was welcomed when, in spite of ill-health, he was announced Bishop of Clogher.

The congregation heard how both priests and parishioners were full of ‘gratitude and gratefulness’ when they heard that it was Bishop McDaid who would taking on the role in the Clogher Diocese.

As well as being praised for his temperament, faith and good humour, the Bundroan native, who loved football and cycling, was also lauded for the relief work he carried out in some of the poorest parts of the world.

“He spent many years in the third world, reaching out and helping those in need.”

Before Bishop McDaid’s coffin was taken from the cathedral to be brought to its final resting place, the congregation were told that the experience he gained in parish life in Fivemiletown was an invaluable part of his life.