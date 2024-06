POLICE in Strabane are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a burglary in the Seegronan Road of Killeter.

It was reported this occurred sometime between 1pm and 3.15pm on Monday, June 10 and Jewellery is reported as being stolen from the house.

Police appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or is offered jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact police in Strabane on 101 quoting reference CW 1149 10/06/24, or call Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.