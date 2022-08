A COOKSTOWN woman who was arrested on foot of a bench warrant, has denied assaulting a man and stealing his mobile phone.

Dorothy Burrell (50), of Burnvale Crescent, opted for her case to be heard in the Magistrates Court.

She was released on bail of £500 and told not to contact the alleged injured party, either directly or indirectly.

Burrell will appear back before Omagh Magistrates Court on August 17 when a date will be set for her to contest the charges.