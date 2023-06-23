Woman waiting sentencing over man’s death admits separate charges

A WOMAN currently awaiting sentencing for her role in the death of Pat Ward has admitted separate violence charges, which she had been on bail for at the time of her arrest in the murder inquiry.

The case against Karen Marie McDonald had been held back, having been superseded by the pending murder trial, and as such, could not be reported at the time.

Having denied all charges, a trial was about to get underway at Dungannon Crown Court, when Karen Marie McDonald’s defence team asked for her to be re-arraigned, and she admitted assaulting a woman on May 18, 2018, damaging a window in her home, and threatening to destroy the property.

A fourth charge of intimidating the woman into withdrawing a complaint was left on the court books.

While no details of these matters were disclosed, the court noted McDonald (37) of McCrea Park, Clogher, has a relevant record for violent offending.

It was while remanded on bail for these charges, she would be arrested over Mr Ward’s death on February 9, 2019, remaining in custody ever since.

She denied murder, and an alternative count of manslaughter, while her partner, Niall Cox (28), of the same address, initially also denied murder, but later pleaded guilty.

Mr Ward, a 30-year-old father of four, suffered severe head trauma and upper body stab wounds.

The jury deliberated for around two hours before clearing McDonald of murder, but convicting her of manslaughter.

She is due to be sentenced along with Cox next month.

However, following her change of pleas in the latest matters, they, too, will be added to the overall sentencing exercise.