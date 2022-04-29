Woman who urinated on doorstep sentenced to five months in jail

A 48-YEAR-OLD woman who urinated on the doorstep of a Castlederg house has been sentenced to five months in jail.

Donna Wray, whose address was given as ‘no fixed abode’, was charged with harassment of a woman on dates between March 21 and 26 this year, using disorderly behaviour at Main Street, Castlederg, damaging limb restraints belonging to the PSNI, and two counts of using indecent behaviour in Main Street, Castlederg.

Appearing at Strabane Magistrates Court last Thursday via videolink from Hydebank prison, Wray entered guilty pleas to all the offences.

Advertisement

The court heard that, on March 26 this year, police received a report that the defendant was banging on the front door of a house on Main Street, Castlederg, and then proceeded to urinate on the doorstep of the property.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers warned Wray about her behaviour, but she continued to shout and was verbally abusive. After she was arrested, it came to light that she had committed similar offences at the same property on March 21.

Following her arrest, she was conveyed into custody. She apologised for her behaviour after being shown footage of the incident captured on a PSNI bodyworn camera.

Wray had damaged the limb restraints by chewing them in the course of her arrest. It cost £30 to replace the damaged restraints, the court heard.

Defending solicitor, John Fahy, told the court that his client had ‘significant’ mental health issues, which had been aggravated by alcohol consumption.

Mr Fahy acknowledged that the defendant would have to be punished, but urged the judge to deal with her in a way that ‘gave her some hope’.

Describing the case as an ‘unfortunate, sorry saga’, the solicitor also called on the judge to give Wray an opportunity to display to the court that she could do better.

Advertisement

However, deputy district judge, John Connolly observed that the defendant had breached a litany of suspended sentences.

The judge activated all the suspended sentences and directed Wray to serve a total of five months in custody. Mr Connolly also imposed a 12-month restraining order on the defendant.

He told the court that once she had served half of the five-month term, Wray would be entitled to be released.

Addressing Mr Fahy directly, the judge added, “I was minded to impose a longer spell, but you’ve certainly assisted your client.”