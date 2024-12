WORK has begun on a £15 million social housing scheme at the site of the old Convent Grammar School on Curleyhill Road, Strabane, marking a significant milestone in tackling the town’s pressing housing shortage.

The project, spearheaded by BW Social Affordable Housing (part of the Braidwater Group) in partnership with Woven Housing Association, will deliver 75 social homes and three affordable homes. The 3.6-hectare site will feature a mix of semi-detached, detached, townhouse and apartment-style residences.

Mature landscaping and woodlands will be preserved to integrate the new homes with the surrounding areas, including Mount Carmel Heights, Evishgrove Heights, Church View and Curleyhill Road.

Local independent councillor Paul Gallagher welcomed the development, calling it a ‘jewel in the crown’ for social housing in Strabane.

“This project is long overdue, and I am delighted to see work getting underway,” Mr Gallagher said.

“I understand there may be some disruption in terms of noise, but I urge the community to remain patient while construction progresses. The company has assured me they will work to minimize disruption and complete the job as quickly as possible.

“I also appeal to young people to stay away from the site and allow the homes to be built for families in need.”

Ryan Boyle, chief operating officer of the Braidwater Group, highlighted the project’s broader benefits, including job creation during the construction phase.

“This development is an exciting opportunity for Strabane,” Mr Boyle said. “It not only provides much-needed housing but also complements the surrounding area by preserving mature landscapes. While groundwork may cause some temporary inconvenience, we ask for the community’s patience as we work to deliver high-quality homes.”