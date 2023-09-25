Work planned to assess historic wall

A MAJOR inspection is to take place at a beauty spot in Dungannon town to assess the condition of an historic reservoir wall that appears to be leaking.

Dungannon Park is used by thousands of people annually for walking, running and camping. The extensive walk around the park takes in panoramic views of the lough.

Now, Mid Ulster District Council has appointed a private firm to examine the condition of the stone reservoir wall at the park. The waterfall where the water flows from the reservoir is one of the most popular stopping points for those visiting the scenic area.

The council is also planning to install new valves and pipeline work, along with the construction of a chamber and headwall.

No date has been set as yet for the work, but it will take place when weather conditions are most favourable.

A planning application has been submitted for the scheme, which is due to be carried out by the firm, MEA.

They say that the work is expected to take place over four-to-five days of ‘continuous, dry’ weather.

Both Mid Ulster District Council and MEA are to constantly monitor the water flow levels using remote monitors with an alarm system.

Once the lake has been lowered to the required level, a complete inspection will take place to the rear of the wall.

The valves will then be shut and the lake replenished via natural rainfall.

There are expected to be pollution risks associated with the scheme, including the release of silt and deoxygenated water.