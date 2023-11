A NEW location for the Koram Centre, right in the heart of Strabane town centre, is expected to be up and running by March of next year.

The centre, which offers counselling, psychotherapy and psychosocial support – among a range of other services – is currently situated in Mourne Villas but will be making the jump a larger location thanks to investment by local government.

Centre manager, Adrian Loughrey said work at the new base on Railway Road is progressing well.

“Work commenced on the new premises across from the Alley Theatre in the former Rutledge Recruitment unit in September and, following a total refurbishment costing £500,000 from the Department of Communities as well as the £183,000 which was required to purchase the building, we should be up and running by March of 2024,” he said. “The premises are currently in warehouse condition so a lot of work has to be undertaken to ensure it is in perfect condition for the services we provide.”

The new location will see a significant increase in space, with up to ten rooms available to deliver the relevant services for the community, including a conference room where group training counselling can take place for adults, young people and children. At present, such training is undertaken at a location in Tulacorr Allotments.

Mr Loughrey also praised the investment and its significance for Strabane. He said, “This is not only a great capital investment for the Koram Centre, but for Strabane town centre and, given the budget constraints put on government departments we really do thank the Department for Communities and our other funders for helping us in this endeavour.

“The Koram Centre is inundated with referrals. At the minute we are dealing worth between 60 and 70 a month and the move to the new premises will help us better facilitate the people associated with the referrals and their needs, dependent on funding.”